Commonwealth Youthchoirs’ Coordinated DNC Choir
Monday night’s performance of the National Anthem received national acclaim! Singers are available for interviews now.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 57-member choir that represented the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the other five U.S. territories during the opening of the Democratic National Convention Monday night was created by Commonwealth Youthchoirs (CY), a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization with five programs across Southeastern PA and South Jersey. Opening soloist Naya and other singers are available for interviews!
The virtual rendition of the National Anthem was put together in just 10 days! Steve Fisher, CY’s Founder and Artistic Director, partnered with the Democratic National Committee to assemble a choir of singers reflecting the diversity which makes America so unique as a country. This virtual ensemble is made up of young people with ties to all 50 states, and perfectly embodies the theme of Monday’s events: unity.
Many in this unique ensemble come from CY’s current membership, who were born in another state or lived there previously. Other singers are CY alumni who go to school or reside in another state. Still others in “Choir Across America” hail from a local choral group in one of the U.S. states or territories. Even the Northern Mariana Islands is represented. What unites all of these choristers is their love of singing.
Commonwealth Youthchoirs’ mission is to transform the lives of young people through the power of making music together - one song at a time. Its family of programs include: Find Your Instrument, Garden State Girlchoir, Keystone State Boychoir, New Jersey Boychoir, and Pennsylvania Girlchoir. As a nonprofit organization, it serves more than 800 children in the greater Philadelphia and South Jersey region between the ages of 6 and 18, half of whom are under-resourced. For more information, visit cychoirs.org.
