KWizCom is a Sponsor of GlobalCon4 Virtual Summit

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KWizCom Corporation, a leading provider of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as numerous other no-code, dynamic SharePoint add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365, announced they are a sponsor of the upcoming GlobalCon4 Microsoft 365 virtual summit taking place on October 20, November 10 and December 1-4, 2020.

GlobalCon4 starts with 2 Turbo Tuesdays (Oct 20th and Nov 10th) which will be jam-packed with 15-minute "How-To" sessions. Following the Turbo Tuesdays, on December 1st -4th comes the flagship 4-day conference. Not only it is free to attend, after you Register for the event you will also get the below benefits and gifts:

• Access to the Collab365 Microsoft Teams “Training Centre” Tab

• Access to the 7 “Introduction to…” sessions from GlobalCon3

• 3 eBooks:

- 33 Tips and Tricks for Microsoft Teams

- Power Automate Beginners Guide

- Power Apps Beginners Guide

KWizCom along with the Collab365 Team invites SharePoint and Microsoft 365 users to join them and thousands of others at GlobalCon4 to learn Microsoft365 together.

“Now that we're into a 4th iteration of the GlobalCon events, we've learned a lot about what makes a virtual summit special for attendees. For GlobalCon4, we've made massive improvements to our conference platform allowing us to offer more varied session formats such as drop in rooms, 'Ask The Expert' sessions and round-table discussions,” says Mark Jones, CO-Founder and Director of Collab365 and Collaboris. “These new formats, give attendees several opportunities get more involved in the wider Microsoft 365 discussions happening. GlobalCon4 also boasts 2 Turbo Tuesdays offering shorter, "how to" sessions, which means there's something to suit every taste!"

By attending GlobalCon4 you will gain new skills around products like Microsoft 365, MS Teams, and the Power Platform, see what the latest updates and changes are in the Microsoft 365 space and much more.

For more information on GlobalCon4 and to register to get a free ticket, please visit the event’s official webpage.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.

