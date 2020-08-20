KWizCom Announces a Webinar on Replacing Apps Using SharePoint 2010 Workflows With KWizCom Forms

KWizCom Corporation will be hosting a new webinar this time on filling missing SharePoint workflow activities with KWizCom Forms

I know the forthcoming retirement of SharePoint 2010 workflows will affect many organisations. I'm excited to share how KWizCom Forms can replace any workflow solutions before they become unsupported” — Peter Baddeley, SharePoint Expert and Consultant

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other SharePoint web parts and add-ins for Microsoft 365 announced they will be airing a new webinar entitled “KWizCom Forms as a SharePoint 2010 Workflow Replacement”. The webinar will be led by SharePoint expert and consultant from Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom Peter Baddeley.

While Microsoft announces they will retire SharePoint 2010 workflows, KWizCom Forms app will continue supporting all missing activities (yes, even including ‘set item permissions’ activity).

In this upcoming live session Peter Baddeley will demonstrate how non-technical SharePoint users can easily implement dynamic forms and automate processes without becoming a “forms & workflows expert”, and without having to pay “by-flow” high costs.

“I know that the forthcoming retirement of SharePoint 2010 workflows will affect many organisations. I am excited to share how KWizCom Forms can quickly replace any workflow solutions before they become unsupported,” says Peter Baddeley.

The webinar will air live on Tuesday, September 29th at 2pm EST. The webinar recording will be available on demand within a business day or two.

If your organization is looking for SharePoint 2010 workflow replacement then this is the webinar you would not want to miss.

To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit https://kwizcom.com/upcoming-webinars/ .

Peter Baddeley is an expert SharePoint Consultant and an international speaker from Cambridgeshire, the United Kingdom who delivers solutions on the Microsoft platform, primarily focusing on SharePoint, Dynamics CRM and Microsoft 365. He can often be found on Twitter @Baddaz. Peter is one of the organizers of the SharePoint Saturday London and he gladly shares his project experiences at the local user group meetings and at international events.

For more information on KWizCom Corporation and the company’s 70+ SharePoint add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365, visit the company’s website indicated below.



Follow KWizCom on Twitter @KWizCom

Become a fan of KWizCom on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KWizCom

Join KWizCom on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/kwizcom

Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info@kwizcom.com

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.

KWizCom company quick overview