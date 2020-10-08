Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,582 in the last 365 days.

Meridian fire prompts small area closure in Unit 50

Salmon-Challis National Forest has implemented an emergency area closure to protect Forest visitors from the current fire safety hazards associated with the Meridian Fire. This closure will remain in effect until October 20, 2020 or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.

AREA CLOSURE: Hunter Creek https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/

ROAD AND TRAIL CLOSURE:

  • FS Road 477 Hunter Creek Road
  • FS Trail 050 Hunter Creek Trail

For the most up to date fire information on the Meridian Fire and others across the state please the Idaho Fire Map. 

You just read:

Meridian fire prompts small area closure in Unit 50

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.