Meridian fire prompts small area closure in Unit 50

Salmon-Challis National Forest has implemented an emergency area closure to protect Forest visitors from the current fire safety hazards associated with the Meridian Fire. This closure will remain in effect until October 20, 2020 or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.

AREA CLOSURE: Hunter Creek https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/

ROAD AND TRAIL CLOSURE:

FS Road 477 Hunter Creek Road

FS Trail 050 Hunter Creek Trail

For the most up to date fire information on the Meridian Fire and others across the state please the Idaho Fire Map.