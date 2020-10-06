2020-10-06 09:24:12.287 Columbia C-Store Sells $5 Million Scratchers Ticket

2020-10-06 09:24:12.287

A Missouri Lottery “$5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza” Scratchers ticket sold at Break Time, 900 Conley Road in Columbia, revealed a $5 million top prize.

The prize was claimed by Florida resident Manuel Montori. The winning ticket is the Lottery’s 150th million-dollar-plus Scratchers ticket to date and the 554th overall.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Boone County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $20.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $56.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county