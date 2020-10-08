Northbound I-579 Ramp to Northbound Route 28 Inspection Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the northbound I-579 ramp to northbound Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 10 weather permitting.

The northbound I-579 ramp to northbound Route 28 will be narrowed and shifted from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday to allow crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company to conduct inspection activities. The ramp will remain open to traffic.

Please use caution while traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #