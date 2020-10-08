I-376 Parkway East Bridge Inspection Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Panhandle Bridge over I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction on I-376 in the area of the Panhandle Bridge between the Liberty Bridge and the Grant Street (Exit 71A) interchange will occur from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Crews from GAI Consultants and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

