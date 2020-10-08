tbg Events Celebrates 20th Year as Premier Event Production Company: Black and Woman-Owned Business Launches Rebrand
In order to maintain the highest standards for clients, tbg Events has reshaped their business model to accommodate virtual and COVID-19 safe events.
To be a Black, woman-owned company that has been able to create excellence for our clients over two decades has been a joy and pleasure.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tbg Events, formerly known as The Baker Group, announces the celebration of their 20th year in business. To commemorate the anniversary of the company and to showcase their best work and unparalleled creativity, tbg Events has unveiled a new name and launched a brand new website.
— Tammy Dickerson, Founder tbg Events
“We could not be more thrilled with the next phase of The Baker Group and our transition to tbg Events. To be a Black, woman-owned company that has been able to create excellence for our clients over two decades has been a joy and pleasure,” comments Founder Tammy Baker Dickerson.
Over the course of their first twenty years, tbg Events has handled events for clients including Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Wells Fargo, Disney, The LA Sparks and The Milken Institute. tbg Events, as it’s now known, produces over 30 events annually with anywhere from 50 to over 15,000 guests.
Mike Klowden, President of The Milken Institute, exclaims, “The Baker Group is an incredible asset to our organization. They manage every detail with flawless execution in a professional and friendly manner. I would highly recommend the TBG team for any major conference or event.”
The 20th anniversary of tbg Events also comes with a shift in the company’s business model due to COVID-19. In order to maintain the highest standards for client events while also complying with government mandates, tbg Events has reshaped their business model to accommodate virtual and COVID-19 safe events.
Tammy Dickerson says, “If you can dream it, we can create it. We are known for infusing distinctive design concepts into events, our creative team of designers will craft a special occasion that is reflective of your style, personality and artistic taste. At tbg Events we believe events are experiences and touching each sensory for your guest is where it starts. Our talented creative strategists are devoted to making your dream event materialize.”
About tbg Events
tbg Events is an award winning, minority-owned, full service Event Management Firm that builds brands through dynamic special events. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, tbg provides a full array of event production services to corporate, non-profit and entertainment clients nationally and internationally. Established in 2000 by entrepreneur and Certified Meeting Professional, Tammy Dickerson, tbg specializes in one stop event production and execution - delivering professional, creative and cutting edge services to their clients. tbg recognizes the unique needs of their clients and strives to deliver the highest quality service and most cost effective results in all aspects of event production and conference management.
