Longtime Williston attorney LeRoy P. Anseth died Oct. 6. A 1962 graduate of the UND School of Law, he was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 1962. A celebration of life and a complete obituary are pending.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eversonfh.com/Obituary/1684/LeRoy-P-Anseth?fbclid=IwAR0XBukgWUIKlpNs0TVAyTs-Qm0bUIOpiALrpf1IPihOlLAb3vdTbI1DPUw