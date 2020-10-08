Happy Careers Combine Hard Work and Passion – Where Do You Stand?

Are you really satisfied with your work? Do what you love and love what you do We strive to put your interests first

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Literally, every book, chapter, or verse on success propagates hard work... This is true, however, somewhere in the race to the top, in between paying bills and making rent, and of course, saving up for a rainy day, we often forget one equally important aspect of success apart from hard work – PASSION.

You might have a great job that pays well, but if you are not passionate about what you are doing, at some point you will lose steam and the motivation to keep going. Many think that the solution lies in quitting and starting at a different place. Sure a change in pace and environment can make a difference, but only for a while. Pretty soon you’ll be back to square one.

So, what do you do if you are at similar crossroads in your life?

Well, start by looking for a job that suits your state of mind and current status in life – it’s about finding a job that balances your needs with your passion to keep you motivated.

Is Your Recruiter Focusing on Your Interests and Goals?

Let’s understand one thing clearly – most recruiters don’t really care about your interests and goals. Their priority will always be the company that is hiring. In other words, you are just another number in their weekly or monthly hiring quota.

Here’s the most likely scenario – you will be sold a job or a position that renders services to your company’s clients. The questions you need to ask yourself then are these – where will this job take me, and is this what I want to do?

Are You Working Hard to Fulfill Someone Else’s Dreams and Goals?

When you are hired for a job, it is important that you meet your work responsibilities. However, in the process, are you overlooking your “own” goals?

Another mistake that people often make is that they end up caring excessively about what others think about them. We all want to look good in front of our boss(s), colleagues, friends, and family. But at what cost?

It can’t come at the cost of you working a job that you are not passionate about or one that has you living somebody else’s idea of a great life and career!

Rookieplay Connects the Right People with the Right Jobs

If you are in the job market, then we would love to help you find a job that not only drives your passion, but also allows you to work in a position, company, and environment that suits your current state of mind and status in life.

Our focus will always be YOU and not the interests of the company that is hiring. Which is why we will do our best to understand your goals and passions – our tech is customized to understand you and works in your interest.

Your happiness is important to us. We are not here to sell you a job or tech that benefits someone else halfway across the globe!

Rookieplay – Passionate about Building Happy Careers!

Rookieplay is a platform built for you: the job seeker because we truly believe that finding the right job in the right workplace is the key to cultivating a generation of happy employees.

We want you to be happy and passionate about your work. And if you can make good money in the process – well, then it’s a win-win!

So why wait? Visit Rookieplay.com today!