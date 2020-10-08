Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the award of more than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits, and engage in distance learning opportunities.”

The Broadband program was one of four grants designed and administered by DED this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a more concentrated, collaborative effort to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”

The Broadband grant opportunity—made possible by federal CARES Act funding, including $1.08 billion of Coronavirus Relief funds allocated to the State of Nebraska—was announced by DED last spring. The grants target areas of the state where high speed internet service is nonexistent or subpar based on the FCC standard of 25/3 Mbps download/upload speeds.

When all projects are completed, a minimum of 17,600 housing units will gain the ability to subscribe to broadband internet service. Most of the projects being awarded are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with controls in place to ensure agreements are executed as planned in a timely manner.

The recipients of the Rural Broadband Remote Access Grants are listed below:

2020 Remote Access Rural Broadband Recipients

RDOF = Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Units Approved = Minimum housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.

 Awardee Project Area Grant Amount Units Approved ATC Communications Arapahoe $512,000 169 Bluestem Network LLC Pleasant Dale (Rural RDOF Area) $658,965 223 Charter Communications, Inc. Brule $141,400 186 Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Dunning (Rural) $39,694 12 Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Hyannis (Rural) $151,734 25 Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Seneca (Rural) $151,145 19 Country Mile Wireless, Inc Cedar Creek $89,439 100 Country Mile Wireless, Inc Cedar Creek (Rural RDOF Area) $138,605 100 Diode Communications Beatrice (Pioneer Acres) $117,000 26 Diode Communications Beatrice (Rural Southwest RDOF Area) $756,000 90 Diode Communications Holmesville $130,786 31 USA Communications, LLC Atkinson $580,798 638 USA Communications, LLC Buffalo County (Block Group 1 – RDOF Area) $1,441,000 400 USA Communications, LLC Buffalo County (Block Group 4 – RDOF Area) $400,720 116 USA Communications, LLC Elwood $281,206 361 USA Communications, LLC Kearney (Antelope Ridge Development) $173,410 89 Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Franklin $724,500 483 Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Franklin (RDOF Area) $554,657 128 Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Guide Rock $403,443 28 Great Plains Communications Callaway $650,753 384 Great Plains Communications Creighton $1,707,081 748 Great Plains Communications Deshler $744,641 475 Great Plains Communications Gordon $1,507,733 1,009 Great Plains Communications North Bend $1,142,709 768 Great Plains Communications Red Cloud $2,018,372 796 Great Plains Communications Sutherland $1,134,424 608 Hamilton Telecommunications Merrick County $687,500 250 Infinity 8 Broadband Rural Hickman $147,279 68 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Banner County $183,248 125 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Chase County $207,885 225 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Cheyenne County $228,044 140 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Deuel County $131,178 200 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Garden County $195,613 200 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Kimball County $168,316 180 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Morrill County $147,245 125 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Perkins County $198,229 225 Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Scotts Bluff County $396,563 450 Media King Communications Macy $115,954 230 Mobius Communications Company Alliance (Westside Event Center) $52,800 4 Mobius Communications Company Alliance Airport $122,720 26 Mobius Communications Company Box Butte (RDOF Area) $308,000 22 Mobius Communications Company Box Butte County $272,000 23 Mobius Communications Company Dawes County (RDOF Area) $320,000 26 NE Colorado Cellular, Inc. Champion $639,794 50 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Alma $672,760 700 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Alma (Rural RDOF Area) $216,592 143 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Beaver City $395,758 435 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Beaver City (Rural RDOF Area) $355,008 132 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Orleans (Rural RDOF Area) $238,896 159 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Republican City $271,520 227 Pinpoint Communications Inc. Republican City (Rural RDOF Area) $261,664 256 Skywave Wireless, Inc. Tri-County (Cuming, Dodge, Burt) $531,397 543 Spiral Communications Union (Lake Waconda) $34,536 220 Three River Telco Ainsworth $408,500 1,120 Three River Telco O’Neill $350,000 2,073 Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Ashland $1,275,499 345 Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Garrison $802,295 38 Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Geneva $880,752 244 Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Hebron $650,957 145 Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Louisville $1,307,901 239 Total $29,528,620 17,600

Visit opportunity.nebraska.gov and getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/broadband-grant for more info. To learn more about how Nebraska’s federal Coronavirus Relief funds are being used, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/relief-fund.