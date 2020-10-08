Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge work requires closing westbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 Tuesday in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Second Avenue overpass above I-94. - Work to build bridge supports will require closing the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway). - The closure begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 13.

October 8, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews are working on setting the foundations for the Second Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit. This work will require closing the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway). The ramp closure will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 13. This ramp closure is expected to remain in place until early November.  

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to northbound M-10.  

The ongoing bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96. Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.    

Bridge work requires closing westbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 Tuesday in Detroit

