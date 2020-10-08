Court News ...

Chief Justice Sets Specific Court Terms for DSS Cases

Oct. 8, 2020 – At the request of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has authorized specific terms of Family Court in Greenville and Richland Counties to be held in October and November. The purpose of these hearings is to address the pending DSS cases that have accumulated during the pandemic.

“In recognition of the number of contested hearings that were continued due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency during this year, and after discussions with the Department of Social Services and per their request, I find that it would be beneficial for specific terms to be set aside to deal with the accumulation of DSS cases. Other terms may be added throughout the state if needed,” Chief Justice Beatty said.