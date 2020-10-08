Clean, Safe Drinking Water for the World Utilizing Approved EPA Technology
Utilizing Approved EPA Technology
Russkap Holdings, LLC announces another department of defense contract for atmospheric water machines.
Ed Russo. CEO of Russkap Holdings announced today that they have been awarded another order from the Department of Defense for the medium unit atmospheric water generator machine, the HSMIL100.
"This second award for another three machines has validated all our work in educating the department of defense and the marine corp with the advantages of being able to produce their own drinking water on site from the air. Using the environmental protection agency's recommended ozone disinfectant process for water has allowed us to quickly become the leading standard in the AWG industry," states Russo.
These units are capable of producing 200 gallons a day, are made in America, and meet all of the recommended standards of water by the EPA.
"This is the tip of the iceberg for our young company. Working with the department of defense and other government agencies, we hope to announce shortly the largest award ever for office machines that produce up to ten gallons of water a day using ozone technology. The future of AWG and using ozone technologies for clean healthy water will be the standard that all companies will have to utilize." Yehuda Kaploun, President of Russkap Holdings.
This technology will save lives of members of the armed forces by simplifying the re-supply of water. Being able to produce one's own water onsite will save millions of dollars in logistics.
Especially for the military, the use of atmospheric water technology to make the water at the point or place of need without a raw water source mitigates dangerous fuel consuming logistics convoys.
"The Marine Corps expedited their procurement using DLA’s Tailored Logistics Support contract. This multiple award IDIQ allowed them to procure systems quickly and efficiently, reducing the man hours required to complete the transaction. ADS Inc was awarded the task order, and will deliver the first items in November." Patrick Shipp, Energy Category Manager, ADS, Inc.
Russkap Holdings, LLC is founded on the core principle of using the latest technologies to bring clean water to the world and using that expertise to save lives.
