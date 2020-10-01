Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Russkap Holdings, LLC Receives Marine Orders for Atmospheric Water Generators

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russkap holdings CEO Ed Russo, one of the United States' most respected environmental leaders, announced today that Russkap has been awarded a Defense Department contract for four atmospheric ozone disinfectant water generating machines, the AWG HSMIL100.

The AWG HSMIL100 uses the only technology that complies with the EPA recommended method of cleaning water through the use of an ozone based filtration program. This provides the best way of producing safe, clean, drinking water.

Yehuda Kaploun, President of Russkap Holdings, LLC said that this is the first announcement of what he expects will be a long line of ozone water generator purchases. They hope to announce several contracts in the upcoming weeks with the Department Of Defense.

Russkap Holdings is the exclusive distributor of AWG-water products which is rapidly becoming the standard for great water quality in America.

