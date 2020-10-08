- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 27- October 3)
SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 8, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,574 for the week of September 27-October 3, 2020 with a total of $15,330,865 of benefits paid. There were 40,390 continued claims filed during that same week.
|
New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
09/27 to 10/03
|
2,605
|
739
|
1,230
|
Week Prior
(09/20 to 09/26)
|
2,469
|
5.5%
|
683
|
8.2%
|
1,306
|
-5.711%
|
Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
09/27 to 10/03
|
27,771
|
4,204
|
8,414
|
Week Prior
(09/20 to 09/26)
|
30,629
|
-9.3%
|
4,400
|
-4.5%
|
9,277
|
-9.3%
|
New and Continued Claim Comparison
Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average
|
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 15 to October 3, 2020
|
Current Week
(09/27 - 10/03)
|
Previous Week
(09/20 - 09/26)
|
2019 Weekly Average
|
Traditional
(State)
|
PUA
(Federal)
|
Extended
(Federal)
|
New Claims
|
4,574
|
4,458
|
1,131
|
244,626
|
48,343
|
21,571
|
Continued Claims
|
40,390
|
44,306
|
8,856
|
$517,429,638
|
$58,535,470
|
$41,122,029
|
$600 Stimulus
(Expired July 25, 2020)
|
$848,469,067
|
Lost Wages Assistance
(Expired September 5, 2020)
|
$73,019,400
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Sept. 26, 2020 was 19,793. A total of 11,270 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“New claims for unemployment benefits remain high and have remained at fairly constant level for the last several weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The department does expect new claims to increase over the next few months due to the seasonal workforce in the state of Utah; however, it is also clear the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
