Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,535 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 27- October 3)

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 8, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,574 for the week of September 27-October 3, 2020 with a total of $15,330,865 of benefits paid. There were 40,390 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/27  to 10/03

2,605

739

1,230

Week Prior

(09/20 to 09/26)

2,469

5.5%

683

8.2%

1,306

-5.711%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/27  to 10/03

27,771

4,204

8,414

Week Prior

(09/20 to 09/26)

30,629

-9.3%

4,400

-4.5%

9,277

-9.3%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to October 3, 2020

Current Week 

(09/27 - 10/03)

Previous Week 

(09/20 - 09/26)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,574

4,458

1,131

244,626

48,343

21,571

Continued Claims

40,390

44,306

8,856

$517,429,638

$58,535,470

$41,122,029

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$848,469,067

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired September 5, 2020)

$73,019,400

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Sept. 26, 2020 was 19,793. A total of 11,270 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims for unemployment benefits remain high and have remained at fairly constant level for the last several weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The department does expect new claims to increase over the next few months due to the seasonal workforce in the state of Utah; however, it is also clear the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

 

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

SALT LAKE CITY (October 1, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,458 for the week of September 20-26, 2020 with a total of $14,788,449 of benefits paid. There were 44,306 continued claims filed during that same week.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 27- October 3)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.