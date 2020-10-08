- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 27- October 3)

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 8, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,574 for the week of September 27-October 3, 2020 with a total of $15,330,865 of benefits paid. There were 40,390 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/27 to 10/03 2,605 739 1,230 Week Prior (09/20 to 09/26) 2,469 5.5% 683 8.2% 1,306 -5.711% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/27 to 10/03 27,771 4,204 8,414 Week Prior (09/20 to 09/26) 30,629 -9.3% 4,400 -4.5% 9,277 -9.3% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to October 3, 2020 Current Week (09/27 - 10/03) Previous Week (09/20 - 09/26) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,574 4,458 1,131 244,626 48,343 21,571 Continued Claims 40,390 44,306 8,856 $517,429,638 $58,535,470 $41,122,029 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $848,469,067 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired September 5, 2020) $73,019,400

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Sept. 26, 2020 was 19,793. A total of 11,270 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims for unemployment benefits remain high and have remained at fairly constant level for the last several weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The department does expect new claims to increase over the next few months due to the seasonal workforce in the state of Utah; however, it is also clear the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

SALT LAKE CITY (October 1, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,458 for the week of September 20-26, 2020 with a total of $14,788,449 of benefits paid. There were 44,306 continued claims filed during that same week.

