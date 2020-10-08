Coherent Logix supports the global rollout of ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Logix supports the global rollout of ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV)
AUSTIN, TEXAS –– October 8, 2020 –– Coherent Logix’s ATSC 3.0 receiver has been receiving live broadcast transmissions of KXAN-TV (NBC), KEYE-TV (CBS), KNVA (CW), and KBVO-CD (MyNet) from the very first broadcast. These stations launched their NextGen TV transmissions on October 6, 2020. This is part of the nationwide rollout of NextGen TV which Coherent Logix has been supporting since its early deployment of ATSC 1.0.
With this live reception of the ATSC 3.0 over-air television broadcast, Coherent Logix is closing the loop on its pioneering of this broadcast standard. They first demonstrated this receiver on their HyperX™-based Software Defined Radio platform. This was demonstrated in their Austin-based lab in September 2014 and from live broadcasts in 2015. This was key to proving out the concepts that were later incorporated into the NextGen TV standard.
Coherent Logix became involved with ATSC when initial interest emerged to explore mechanisms for adding mobile capability to the first digital TV standard launched in the U.S.. They were involved in inventing and patenting an adaptive equalizer, programmable variable sequences to train equalizers, versioning to prevent legacy receiver malfunction when improved waveforms are aired, and channel-bonding capabilities to support higher definition multimedia broadcasts. Coherent Logix improved transport efficiency and related coding methods enabling multiple simultaneous “bit pipes” capable of carrying 4K UHD alongside one or more HD streams. “We have a long-standing involvement in the ATSC standardization dating from ATSC 1.0 through 3.0 and we continue to be involved in shaping the future through convergence between ATSC 3.0 and 5G systems.” – Michael Doerr, Coherent Logix President and CEO.
NextGen TV will permit datacasting alongside linear television broadcast providing a richer, potentially interactive consumer viewing experience. The standard additionally supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) video as well as immersive audio.
Coherent Logix is heavily involved in 10 of the planning teams. Kevin Shelby from their group is the co-chair for Planning Team 8. Planning Team 8 (PT-8) has been commissioned to explore the benefits that might be gained in terms of converged, rich media delivery by formalizing a core broadcast network.
Jamie Meyer is the company representative along with multiple other stakeholders participating in the committees. Of particular note, they are involved in the India Implementation Team Charter (I2T) which is the team that is responsible for the proof of concept activities associated with NextGen TV in the India region.
On the horizon are hybrid deployments which share network facilities between broadcast and broadband delivery mechanisms to minimize deployment expense. In addition, converged networks that exchange data readily between NextGen TV and 5G Cellular to maximize the consumer experience are in the works.
About Coherent Logix
Coherent Logix is a leading provider of programmable processors in markets and applications areas requiring low-power, high-throughput, real-time, cost-effective computing solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coherent Logix introduced the unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007, enabling the consolidation of new and current functions and systems to meet converging market requirements. This technology is fit for applications such as Media, computer vision/AI, 5G, military/aerospace and home IoT environments where field-upgradeable processing and communications coupled with very low-power consumption are a must.
Hailie Sieven
Coherent Logix is a leading provider of programmable processors in markets and applications areas requiring low-power, high-throughput, real-time, cost-effective computing solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coherent Logix introduced the unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007, enabling the consolidation of new and current functions and systems to meet converging market requirements. This technology is fit for applications such as Media, computer vision/AI, 5G, military/aerospace and home IoT environments where field-upgradeable processing and communications coupled with very low-power consumption are a must.
