VP Exclusive Shares The Major Food Additives That Can Lead To Breast Cancer
Eliminating These Toxins Can Help Prevent Cancer And Other IllnessesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VP Exclusive, a health and wellness coaching organization working with clients from around the world, announced today the major food additives present in most conventional products that can lead to breast cancer and other chronic diseases.
Veronica Parks, founder of VP Exclusive notes, despite the evidence that shows the link between many food additives and cancer, these toxic chemicals are still found in many conventional foods present in stores, while the number of cancer patients grows every year.
One of the major additives to steer away from are GMOs (genetically modified organisms). Both GMOs and the chemicals used to grow them have shown to cause rapid tumor growth. GMOs can be found in many foods made from conventional corn, soybeans, and canola. A great way to eliminate them is by purchasing only certified organic, non-GMO and organic-farm-grown foods.
Additives to avoid at all costs include sodium nitrite and nitrates found in most processed meat products, including lunch meats, bacon, sausage, and hot dogs. These additives are used to make the meat products appear fresh, appetizing, and can lead to increased risk of cancer. “A great alternative is choosing only organic-grass-fed meats,” says Parks.
Pesticides have been linked to many forms of cancer. According to EWG (environmental working group), more that 70 percent of all conventional produce, especially the “dirty” fruit list, is contaminated with cancer-causing pesticides. “Eating conventional apples, grapes, and berries, which are laden in pesticides, can actually do more harm to the body than good,” says Parks. “Choose fruit that is certified organic or verified to be pesticides free to gain the full benefits of the real fruit or vegetable.”
Artificial sweeteners, like sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, and fructose, found in most diet drinks and food, cause a series of illnesses, including cancer, according to the National Institute of Health. “A safe alternative to these fake sugars, is consuming natural sources of sweetness, like honey, agave nectar, monk fruit sweetener and of course holistic food in its natural form as it comes from earth,” says Parks.
To learn more ways to boost immunity, increase health, and reduce risk of cancer and other chronic illness, visit VPexclusive.com, or sign up for a health transformation program at bit.ly/VPhealth.
About VP Exclusive
Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer and Wellness Coach with VP Exclusive. She teaches people how to bio hack their mind and body to live healthier, happier lives. Using a holistic approach, VP Exclusive offers solutions that increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve people’s lives. Veronica Parks, the founder of VP Exclusive, leads her clients toward healing through energy work, nutrition insights, timeline therapy, and other natural remedies. For more information, visit vpexclusive.com
