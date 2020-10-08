IDEA Lab Kids Launches New Program to Help Parents During the Pandemic, IDEA Lab Plus

IDEA Lab Plus has been designed to adapt to every child’s individual needs.

The STEAM-focused, after-school education space is introducing a new program that will offer online support for the virtual learning process.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEA Lab Kids, an after-school education franchise that specializes in STEAM-based (STEM + Arts) programs for students ages 4 to 14, is introducing a new program — IDEA Lab Plus.

To accommodate the changing needs of students and their parents as many schools across the country shift to virtual learning, IDEA Labs Plus will offer parents a “concierge service” that is comprised of two components: e-learning facilitation and hands-on STEAM enrichment.

“Our schools have parents who need support and who are struggling to keep up with their children’s virtual learning and their own work-from-home commitments,” said President of IDEA Lab Kids Devina Bhojwani. “We’re launching this program to help alleviate some of that extra stress for parents but also to help get students out of the house and into a safe school-like learning environment. As everyone navigates the challenges of virtual learning, IDEA Lab wants to be there to offer as much support as we can.”

IDEA Lab Plus is offered in-person as well as through “learning pod support.” Anyone who has a learning pod can reach out to us and we can help enhance their learning with our STEAM enrichment classes like coding, 3D printing, robotics, drones, and much more.

Each of IDEA Lab’s 20 locations will tailor its programs to best align with surrounding school districts’ curricula to fit the ever-changing needs of the community. Students will be enrolled in small learning groups — or pods — based on age, grade, and school district. Additionally, once students are finished with their online classes and independent projects, the center will offer supplemental projects in areas like coding, robotics, drone engineering, culinary arts, and visual arts.

Shivam Bhakta, a franchisee with IDEA Lab Kids in Cypress, Texas, believes wholeheartedly in the new program and agrees with Bhojwani that it’s an important aid to parents who are looking for helpful ways to coach their children through virtual learning.

“IDEA Lab Plus supports the virtual experience of school, and it provides students a safe environment to learn and socialize in,” Bhakta said. “What we’re seeing is a huge concern with parents on how much their child is falling behind and the lack of socialization. Also, parents aren’t available to stay home with their children or can’t offer them the support they need while they’re working. IDEA Labs Plus makes sure they have the support they need at our facility.”

IDEA Labs created the Plus program option for parents concerned with the risk of sending their students to in-person classes during the pandemic. Additionally, most locations will continue to offer the brand’s traditional IDEA Lab Kids Experience and Plus programs in person, boosting their health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of students and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Enrollment for online and in-person classes and camps with IDEA Lab Kids is open now. To learn more about enrollment at your local IDEA Lab Kids visit https://www.idealabkids.com/enroll-today/.