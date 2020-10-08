Route 970 Overnight Closure at Woodland I-80 Interchange Set for Next Thursday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to an upcoming closure on Route 970. The closure is part of the work on PennDOT’s reconstruction project at the Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange at mile-marker 123.

At 6:00 PM Thursday, October 15, the contractor will close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a detour to facilitate the erection of the I-80 eastbound bridge spanning Route 970. The detour will be 9.6 miles long and use Route 322 and Route 879 to reconnect with Route 970. This closure and detour are scheduled to be in effect through 6:00 AM Friday, October 16. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange. Other work includes drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. It is expected to run through the 2020, 2021, and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in late October of 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and follow official detour signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

###