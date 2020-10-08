Explore Authors Magazine Recommends books you should be reading this fall

Scot's Honor: A Sam McKay Novel by KM Hardy Mahalo Memories by Boyd C Hipp, II Wisdom of the Ages by Robert Bernardo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer winds down and the air cools, fall is the perfect time to curl up with a cup of java, snuggle in, and read a good book. Whether you enjoy fiction, non-fiction, or a perfect book for the kids, Explore Authors Magazine recommends the following amazing new books for your next read.

Scot's Honor: A Sam McKay Novel is an edge-of-your-seat page heart -pounding romantic thriller and the first in the Sam McKay series by K.M. Hardy. We heartily recommend. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Buy today! Picaty Press, ISBN: 978-0578756660

Wisdom of the Ages by Robert Bernardo - Johnny’s sudden return after seven years is as mysterious as his disappearance in this riveting mystery-suspense. Wisdom of the Ages will captivate readers as the mystery unfolds in this taunt, surreal reader. We highly recommend! Available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and fine retailers everywhere. Bernardo Entertainment, LLC, ISBN: 978-0578601410

Carl Messinger's World War II time bending novel comes full circle with a twist that will knock you off of your feet in a story that spans decades in this solid romantic suspense, following a WWII pilot separated from his true love during the war. The German triangle is a mind-bending trip that will melt your hearts. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Buy today! JKL Publishing 978-0578675206

Based upon actual events, Mahalo Memories chronicles the stories of captain, crew and guests between 1964-1976 off the waters of Bimini, sports-fishing, and crime in this high seas suspense by Boyd C. Hipp, II. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. On sale now, buy today. Mahalo Books, ISBN: 978-0578757636

Another roaring sea-tale, The Silver Serpent by Andy Bazan is an adventurous 1800s tale about a deadly sea serpent with a taste for revenge and human blood, will leave you breathless in this winner-takes-all war between man and beast. For the adventurer in you, buy today! Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Iron Tarantula Books, 978-0578662541

If you love a page-turning mystery suspense with a strong heroine lead, don't hesitate to grab a copy of James Gregory's new mystery, Kname's Book. This murder by numbers mystery and the revelations within will leave you breathless. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Buried Treasure Books, ISBN: 978-0578756394

What if Elvis didn't die? That's exactly the question In A Conversation with the King, by D.M. Freedman, an alternative history and portrait of an Elvis Presley in 1977. He's dying but does not want to die. Who does he turn to? A trusted rabbi! Disappearing his hard enough with his fame, but what if he actualizes it? An Amazing story, COMING SOON: October 2020 at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. Skalater Press & Books, ISBN: 978-057875953-1

Confessions of an Altar Boy by Patrick DiCicco is the fourth book in this prolific author's repertoire. A raw, fast moving, hard hitting account of a small town boy who rises to the top of the underworld. From an Altar Boy to the largest casinos in the world, he endures the ravages of the mob and the loss of a love that created a mental hell of his own making. COMING SOON to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere, October 2020,. P & D Publishing, ISBN: 978-0578772332

Anameke, is an enjoyable and lengthy World War II epic, by Alvin J. Frank is just the book for WWII history buffs. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Indypub, ISBN: 978-1087887197

Nonfiction:

For our non-fiction and Christian readers, Partnership! A Question of Business, Friendship, and Marriage by Dr. Sarah Von offers strong, Christian-based advice right from the source: the Bible. Communication is the key. This book is not just for Christian readers, it's for everyone. wanting to strengthen their partnership. This book is part of a series, Book II coming soon. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Tweaking The Question Ministries, ISBN: 978-1949549003

Breaking Bad by Peter Spicer: A former Wisconsin fundamentalist and evangelical explains life inside their schools and churches, and how their politics shape America in this riveting account, COMING SOON, OCTOBER 2020

The New Nation Party: A Humanitarian Fantasy by JK. Hillstrom is a political themed book of a different stripe. With a brilliant take, on a nation's descent into plutocracy and autocracy, this book calls for candid discourses regarding conditions that are debilitating this wonderful nation, what is causing them, and hypothetical but achievable corrections Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Houwriter, ISBN: 978-0578631448

The Day the Robin Sang by Sgt. Freddie M. Brown tells the gripping story of the author's life serving in Vietnam and what the military was like for African American men during that time. The memoir also chronicles the author's music career in the Baltimore based band, FIrst Class, to becoming a member of renown musical group, The Drifters. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Sweet Blend Publishing, ISBN: 978-0578698991

Children's Books:

Patrick the Pudgy Penguin by C. Robert Moore - Parents and children alike will love this heartwarming lesson about bullying, courage, and being a hero. A wonderful lesson and a beautiful story for the family to read together. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. Hard Luck Hippie Productions, ISBN: 978-0578736600

The Adventures of Blink and Fleck by Jeffrey Holley and Stacie Holley is an adorable adventure book about two imaginary creatures who take a trio of friends on an amazing adventure! Snuggle up, time to go for a ride! Your kids will love Blink and Fleck. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. True Essence, ISBN: 978-0578677798