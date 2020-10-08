Announcing the Launch of The Coterie for Women: A community that helps women Live Richer Lives

Join The Coterie for Women Today! Co-Founders Elizabeth Denham and Rebecca Monet

Join The Coterie for Women today! Find your tribe!

As women, we thrive in community with one another. We seek opportunities to learn and grow professionally and personally, and it’s not always easy to find women with similar interests and goals.” — Rebecca Monet

SPANISH FORT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Denham and Rebecca Monet are thrilled to announce today’s launch of “The Coterie for Women,” an online platform that empowers women from all experiences and perspectives to ‘Live Richer Lives’ by providing community, resources, mentorship, support, education, opportunity and fun!

“This is such an exciting day for us,” Monet said. “As women, we thrive in community with one another. We seek opportunities to learn and grow professionally and personally, and it’s not always easy to find women with similar interests and goals. The Coterie for Women provides opportunities for us to connect and share information, resources and perspectives with each other.”

Denham notes an exciting feature of The Coterie.

“It’s ours. We are building this community ourselves as a place to create exclusive content, explore deeper conversations, conduct richer polls and participate in online or in-real-life events,” she said. “By building this community separately from social media, you can have a more private, secure and valuable experience with us and each other. There are no advertisements. There is no pressure to buy anything. You can connect with women by interest, by profession, by location, etc.”

A subscription-based model, the Coterie is normally $5.99 per month, but is free to all women for a limited time. While there is no advertising from outside companies, The Coterie will offer courses, webinars and masterclasses for a fee if you are interested in going deeper into a topic. There will also be “circles” defined by topic that you can join for an additional $2.99 per month. Our first circles include “Women in Franchising and “Podcasts for Women.” Upcoming circles will include topics from blended families to single moms and teachers to tennis players. As we grow, the circles will expand to accommodate any interest expresses by our members.

The Five Best Things About Joining The Coterie for Women:

1. Exclusive Content

• Get exclusive content and conversations you can’t find anywhere else.

2. Meet More People

• Meet people who share your interests who live near you, who do the same things or who care about the same topics.

3. Learn More

• You can make better, more well-informed decisions about the things that are most important to you.

4. Build Community

• You can swap stories, experiences, and ideas (not necessarily advice) around our shared mission.

5. Get inspired

• Find a little inspiration, thought-provoking conversations, and expert perspective each and every day.

“This is a dream come true for both of us,” Denham said. “Rebecca and I have been on parallel paths in our careers, and our passion and purpose have collided in ways that complement each other to build something really great!”

The partnership brings together two women from different generations, different experiences, different political perspectives, different backgrounds, different points of view and one common goal. That goal is to provide a community of women who support each other in business and in life, the resources, tools and connections they need to thrive.

“We want to provide a haven for women in which everyone is welcomed and included,” Monet said. “And the fact that we are independent means that our doors are open to anyone who needs support and information.”

Denham agreed.

“Giving women a community in which they have a voice and the power to ask for advice, insight or just a friendly ear is so important to us,” she said. “We want women to feel empowered and providing them this space and the education and resources they need will benefit not just women, but the businesses they run as well.”

About Rebecca Monet

Rebecca Monet is CEO and chief scientist of Zorakle Profiles and has been in the franchise consulting and psychometric assessment business since 1993. Monet is known for her uncanny ability to draw performance correlations. She is fascinated with neurology, neuroeconomics and human performance as it relates to business success.

Monet is the inventor of the meta-analysis methodology used in Zorakle’s SpotOn! Profile and SpotOn! Eclipse Reports which categorically compare prospective franchisees to a franchise system’s top performers. Zorakle tools provide franchise companies a means to reduce training, support and litigation costs while increasing franchisee satisfaction, validation and performance. They have helped thousands of individuals desiring to own their own business find a right-fit franchise system. The SpotOn! System is Monet’s most comprehensive and predictive work to date.

Monet is also Managing Editor of The Franchise Woman magazine and co-host of the podcast Where Passion and Purpose Collide.

About Elizabeth Denham

Elizabeth Denham is Co-founder of The Coterie for Women, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Franchise Woman and co-host of the podcast Where Passion and Purpose Collide. Elizabeth has a passion for helping women find and use their voices both in their businesses and in their lives. This passion has led her to co- found The Coterie to empower women from all experiences and perspectives to Live Richer Lives by providing community, resources, mentorship, support, education, opportunity and fun.

Elizabeth has had an extensive career in writing, digital media and marketing. She is Editor of Relocating Fauquier County and has edited and written for Relocating Baldwin County. She has written and published two books: “Sweeten the Deal: How to Spot and Avoid the Big Red Flags in Online Dating,” a memoir and advice book for women going through divorce and dating and “Moving Day: Overcoming the Fear of Change,” a children’s book. She wrote a blog on the Huffington Post for five years and has appeared on HuffPost Live and the Daily Brew television program. She has also been featured on John Tesh’s “Intelligence for Your Life” as a relationship expert. She uses her project, “Pursuit of Humanity: Voices of Alabama,” to demonstrate her belief in the humanity of all and to advocate for the acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQ community.