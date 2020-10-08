Registration is now for the 14th Annual Border Security Conference
SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda is now available for the Border Security Conference, taking place in Prague next yearLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, the security and integrity of a nation’s borders has rarely been more important than now. Amid this disruption, the problems of migration, cross-border criminality, and smart-borders have become even more critical as rogue elements seek to exploit the situation. These issues need to be addressed urgently by the international community.
Now in its fourteenth year, the Border Security Conference, taking place on the 10th-11th February 2021 has established itself as a market leader in this sector and is moving to Prague, Czech Republic, to meet these issues head-on. The conference provides an excellent opportunity to meet and network with senior military staff, government figures and industry from around the world, all responsible in their own way for enhancing border security capabilities on a global scale.
The biggest early bird discount of £400 is available until 30th October 2020. Register at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr1
The key focuses for 2021 include: COVID-19: Border Security in a Pandemic, Smart Borders, Combatting Cross-border Crime, Border Security at the Airport, Airport Technical and Enforcement Considerations, Migration and more.
On each day, senior expert speakers will be presenting opening keynote briefings, such as:
1) Host Nation Address: Czech Republic Response to COVID-19 and Working with Schengen
Presented by Mr Jiri Celikovsky, Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Control, Czech Republic Interior Ministry
2) Behavioural Detection & High Footfall Screening Technologies
Presented by Mr Andy Palmer, Border Security Manager, Gatwick Airport
3) Prague Airport: Modernising and Protecting Airport Border Points
Mr Vaclav Rehor, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prague Airport
Next year’s agenda boasts over 21 speaker sessions including those from: the UK Home Office, Spanish Ministry of the Interior, Estonian Police and Border Guard, Czech Republic Interior Ministry, Finnish Customs, US Department of Homeland Security, Bundespolizei, Department of Homeland Security, IOM, INTERPOL, Brussels Airport, Pafos Airport, United Nations Counter Terrorism Centre, Airpol, African Union, Gatwick Airport, Prague Airport, eu-LISA, Aruba Airport, Human Identification, Thermo Fisher Scientific and many more still to be confirmed.
The newly released brochure including the full programme details is available online at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr1
Border Security
Conference: 10th – 11th February 2021
Half-day pre-conference workshop: 9th February 2021 (Border Security Challenges of Digital Travel Credentials)
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific
For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
