I-81 North is closed in Lackawanna County

Dunmore –I-81 North is closed from Exit 180 (US 11/to PA 502 Moosic) to the on Ramp at Exit 182 (Davis ST.) due to a crash at mile marker at 180.5.

Motorists should use caution and alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4