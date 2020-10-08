HARRIS CLEARS THE “CAN SHE BE PRESIDENT BAR” IN VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem, the authors of the just-released book TRADE CRASH: A Primer on Surviving and Thriving in Pandemics and Global Trade Disruption, commented on the Oct. 7, 2020
Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Harris. Bruce Aitken commented:
“In the debate, Sen. Harris cleared the hurdle of “Can She Be President?” Her performance was forceful, especially on COVID-19, and she followed the Debate Rules. By contrast, Pence repeated the Republican Rudeness shown in the first
Presidential debate by President Trump. He repeatedly went ignored time limits and just ignored the moderator’s attempt to cut him off. Also, particularly during the first half of the debate, he repeatedly attempted to interrupt Harris, who
Effectively stifled this by saying “I’m still speaking.” However, Pence “normalized” the Republican arguments and the debate was relatively civil.”
Fonkem added:
“The Vice Presidential Debate was civil to the point of being boring. The highlight of the debate may have been when a fly landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for 5 minutes. Harris was strong not only on COVID-19 but also on her work as California Attorney General on Justice reform.”
“Our book was released today by the esteemed London Publisher CLINK Street Publishers. It can be bought on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and at your neighborhood book store.
TRADE CRASH has been reviewed by former World Trade Organization Deputy Director Minister Chulsu Kim as “an important new book on international trade.” It covers the history of trade wars, the evolution of the multilateral
Trading system, the failure of this system to produce a new multilateral Free Trade Agreement for the past 26 years; the failure of globalization and the seven (7) Projects needed to remedy this; the fractures to the Global Supply Chain caused by the
Trump Administration’s aggressive trade policies; the Global Economic Slowdown/Lockdown caused by COVID-19; an apographic depiction of the political resurrection of Donald Trump; and a discussion of the likelihood of a Global Trade Crash in the last half Of 2021.
In a recent review on Amazon, Trade Crash received a 5* (top) rating. "This book gives excerpts of the chapters, which detail the history of trade wars, modern-day disputes, and how to survive and thrive during trade wars. My favorite was the prediction of the 2020 election. That was interesting, hilarious, and well worth the money right there."
Seven (7) authors contributed to the book from a multi-cultural set of countries of origin, including: Cameroon, China, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.
For further information, and/or interviews, contact:
Bruce Aitken at 202-468-0968 (baitken47@gmail.com); and
Ngosong Fonkem at 224-830-0917 (nfonkem23@gmail.com)
