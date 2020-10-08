Syndem CEO to Deliver a Keynote Speech on Autonomous Power Systems: Next-Generation Smart Grids at IEEE IECON2020
Advancing Global Energy Freedom with Low-cost Clean Electricity
Yes, autonomous power systems are coming, with up to 100% renewables. No more blackouts. ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Fellow of IEEE, has been invited to deliver a one-hour keynote speech at the 46th Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IECON2020) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 during 09:30 - 10:30 local time. The title of his talk is Power-Electronics-Enabled Autonomous Power Systems: Next-Generation Smart Grids. You are welcome to attend his speech after registering at https://www.iecon2020.org/.
Power systems worldwide are going through a paradigm shift from centralized generation to distributed generation. Dr. Zhong will present the SYNDEM (meaning synchronized and democratized) grid architecture and enabling technologies to unify and harmonize the integration and interaction of conventional power plants, distributed energy resources, and the majority of loads to achieve autonomous operation of power systems. He will also introduce the Syndem Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit that will help train next-generation engineers and leaders needed to accelerate this paradigm shift.
Dr. Zhong has recently boldly unleashed his grand vision for global energy freedom to empower billions of people with low-cost clean electricity, following the publication of his 500-page book that lays the foundation for autonomous power systems. The book is available on Amazon.com and wiley.com etc.
About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
About IEEE
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering. It is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.
