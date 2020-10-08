Paving of Ainaloa Roundabout complete

Main, News Posted on Oct 7, 2020 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update on the paving of the Ainaloa Roundabout that required a single lane closure of Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) at its intersection with Ainaloa Boulevard.

Paving work has been completed and closures scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 9 and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 have been cancelled. There are no lane closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-16.

Work will continue in the shoulders. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and observe the 35-mph construction speed limit. The Ainaloa Roundabout is anticipated to be completed in early 2021, weather permitting.

