Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,526 in the last 365 days.

Paving of Ainaloa Roundabout complete

Posted on Oct 7, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update on the paving of the Ainaloa Roundabout that required a single lane closure of Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) at its intersection with Ainaloa Boulevard.

Paving work has been completed and closures scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 9 and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 have been cancelled. There are no lane closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-16.

Work will continue in the shoulders. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and observe the 35-mph construction speed limit. The Ainaloa Roundabout is anticipated to be completed in early 2021, weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Paving of Ainaloa Roundabout complete

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.