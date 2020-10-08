Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road Closed; 825 Loomis Hill rd

Traffic alert – 825 Loomis Hill Road Waterbury

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex State Police 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Loomis Hill Road in Waterbury is blocked  in the area of 825 Loomis Hill Road due to lines down and an environmental hazard.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

Road Closed; 825 Loomis Hill rd

