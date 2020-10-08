Road Closed; 825 Loomis Hill rd
Traffic alert – 825 Loomis Hill Road Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex State Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Loomis Hill Road in Waterbury is blocked in the area of 825 Loomis Hill Road due to lines down and an environmental hazard.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
