Road Closed; 825 Loomis Hill rd

Traffic alert – 825 Loomis Hill Road Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex State Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Loomis Hill Road in Waterbury is blocked in the area of 825 Loomis Hill Road due to lines down and an environmental hazard.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully