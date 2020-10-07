Important Reminder and Webinar Assistance: Due Date Approaches for Quarter 1 (Q1) Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy Data Review

In order to assist SAUs with their legislatively mandated data reporting, the Maine Department of Education Data Team is offering a free webinar to review the requirements and new features. The webinar is strongly encouraged for those responsible for the compilation and entry of the required data.

The Quarter 1 Reporting and Certification Webinar will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Click here to register

The certification period for Quarter 1 (Q1), which includes attendance, behavior, bullying, and truancy opens October 1st. Review and certification are required by October 15th.

Quarter 1 attendance will be used for the average daily attendance (ADA) reporting requirements for Title V. There will not be a separate Title V ADA collection.

Why? Each year the US Department of Education begins the process for determining Title V eligibility for both the State and Federal grants, starting in late November. Part of that eligibility is asking each state to provide several pieces of data on all their districts, including average daily attendance (ADA). Without this data, no district would be eligible for the Federal (Small Rural Schools Achievement or SRSA) grant, and districts that are eligible for the State (Rural Low-Income Schools or RLIS) grant would get a reduced allocation, as 30% of the allocation formula is based on ADA from all eligible districts.

Attendance data certification can be found here, and guidance on reporting attendance can be found here.

Behavior data certification can be found here, and guidance on reporting behavior can be found here.

Bullying data certification can be found here and guidance on reporting bullying can be found here.

Truancy data certification can be found here, and guidance on reporting truancy can be found here.

If you have difficulties navigating to Synergy or NEO, please call the Helpdesk at 624-6896 or email at medms.helpdesk@maine.gov .

All due dates for reports are listed on the MDOE reporting calendar. All quarterly reports are based on the following months, not on a school’s scheduled quarters:

Quarter One (Q1) – As of Oct 1 (to include July, August, Sept) – due Oct 30

– As of Oct 1 (to include July, August, Sept) – Quarter Two (Q2) – As of Jan 1 (to include Oct through Dec) – due Jan 15

– As of Jan 1 (to include Oct through Dec) – Quarter Three (Q3) – As of April 1 (to include Jan through March) – due April 15

– As of April 1 (to include Jan through March) – Quarter Four (Q4) – As of July 1 (to include Apr through June) – due July 15