Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography, Sexual Abuse Charges In Wicomico County

October 7, 2020

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man today on child pornography and child sexual abuse charges in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Joshua Elliott Marshall, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of contributing to the condition of a child. He is being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possession and distribution of child pornography. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Marshall’s residence, which was served on Oct. 7, 2020. Marshall was arrested at his residence in Salisbury, Maryland following the serving of the search warrant.

