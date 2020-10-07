Grand Slam Virtual Fishing Tournament

Date: October 1-31, 2020

Join with Nutzy and the rest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team to achieve a virtual fishing “Grand Slam”! Participating anglers must catch a largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, and bluegill before October 31 to be entered into sweepstakes for prizes and more.

Registration is free. Fish must be caught legally in accordance with freshwater fishing regulations. Need to purchase or renew your fishing license? Get started here!

Grab your fishing pole, make a catch, and then explore all that Richmond has to offer. Go Nutz!

Registration closes October 31, 2020. Don’t delay—Register Now!