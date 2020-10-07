Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,497 in the last 365 days.

Grand Slam Virtual Fishing Tournament

Date: October 1-31, 2020

Join with Nutzy and the rest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team to achieve a virtual fishing “Grand Slam”! Participating anglers must catch a largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, and bluegill before October 31 to be entered into sweepstakes for prizes and more.

Registration is free. Fish must be caught legally in accordance with freshwater fishing regulations. Need to purchase or renew your fishing license? Get started here!

Grab your fishing pole, make a catch, and then explore all that Richmond has to offer. Go Nutz!

Registration closes October 31, 2020. Don’t delay—Register Now!

See below for our list of the best bets for achieving the Grand Slam in the Richmond Area. Need to purchase or renew your fishing license? Get started here!

Don’t wait! Registration closes October 31, 2020.

You just read:

Grand Slam Virtual Fishing Tournament

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.