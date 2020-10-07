St Albans Barracks // Disturbing Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 20A204399
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2020 at approximately 0828 hours
LOCATION: Richford Rd, Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Paul D. Norman
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7th, 2020 at approximately 0828 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of threatening and harassing messages being received from a family member. Upon investigation, it was determined that Paul Norman (Age 35 of Winooski, VT) committed the crime of Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications by sending the complainant excessive messages, emails, telephone calls, and voice messages with the intent to harass, annoy, and intimidate the victim. Investigation also revealed that Norman disturbed the peace of the victim due to the repetitive calls, and other electronic communications. Norman was cited into Franklin County District Court on 11/9/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/9/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
