St Albans Barracks // Disturbing Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 20A204399

TROOPER: A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2020 at approximately 0828 hours

LOCATION: Richford Rd, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

ACCUSED: Paul D. Norman

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7th, 2020 at approximately 0828 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of threatening and harassing messages being received from a family member. Upon investigation, it was determined that Paul Norman (Age 35 of Winooski, VT) committed the crime of Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications by sending the complainant excessive messages, emails, telephone calls, and voice messages with the intent to harass, annoy, and intimidate the victim. Investigation also revealed that Norman disturbed the peace of the victim due to the repetitive calls, and other electronic communications. Norman was cited into Franklin County District Court on 11/9/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/9/2020

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov