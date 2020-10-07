Royalton / Car vs Motorcycle crash with injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B203254
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Dan Martin
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: On October 7, 2020, at approximately 0807 hours
STREET: Route 12
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #19 Route 12
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Male Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: GSF1200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial damage to front end
INJURIES: Possible fractured foot, hand and concussion.
HOSPITAL: DHMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brittany Metivier
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rave 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to driver side door and front quarter panel.
INJURIES: Head injury possible concussion
HOSPITAL: Ascutney Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Wednesday October 7, 2020 at approximately 0807 hours, Vermont State Police along with Hartland Rescue and Windsor Ambulance responded to 19 Route 12 in the town of Hartland for a reported car vs motorcycle crash. Upon arrival the operator of the motorcycle sustained a possible fractured foot, hand and concussion. The operator was transported to DHMC for his injuries. The operator of V#2 sustained a possible concussion and was transported to Ascutney hospital for evaluation. Preliminary investigation revealed V#2 was traveling west on Route 12 making a left turn into the Hartland Recreation. V#1 was also traveling west and attempted to overtake V#2 at the time V#2 was turning into the entry of the Hartland Recreation parking lot and collided with V#2.
Sergeant Dan Martin
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933