Royalton / Car vs Motorcycle crash with injuries

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B203254

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Dan Martin

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: On October 7, 2020, at approximately 0807 hours

STREET: Route 12

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #19 Route 12

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Male Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: GSF1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial damage to front end

INJURIES: Possible fractured foot, hand and concussion.

HOSPITAL: DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brittany Metivier

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rave 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to driver side door and front quarter panel.

INJURIES: Head injury possible concussion

HOSPITAL: Ascutney Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Wednesday October 7, 2020 at approximately 0807 hours, Vermont State Police along with Hartland Rescue and Windsor Ambulance responded to 19 Route 12 in the town of Hartland for a reported car vs motorcycle crash. Upon arrival the operator of the motorcycle sustained a possible fractured foot, hand and concussion. The operator was transported to DHMC for his injuries. The operator of V#2 sustained a possible concussion and was transported to Ascutney hospital for evaluation. Preliminary investigation revealed V#2 was traveling west on Route 12 making a left turn into the Hartland Recreation. V#1 was also traveling west and attempted to overtake V#2 at the time V#2 was turning into the entry of the Hartland Recreation parking lot and collided with V#2.

