STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, NEW HAVEN BARRACKS

DATE: October 7, 2020

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – New Haven Barracks

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following transfer:

Lt. Cory Lozier, commander of the Emergency Services Unit, to commander of the New Haven Barracks.

Lt. Lozier has served the people of Vermont since 2005, when he began his career with the state police as a trooper at the St. Albans Barracks. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander at that barracks in 2013, before transferring as a detective sergeant and narcotics investigator to the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in 2017. A year later, he was promoted to lieutenant/commander of the Emergency Services Unit.

In addition to those duties, Lt. Lozier served on the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit for more than 14 years, including two years as its commander. He is a recipient of the Lifesaving Award and the 6x6 PT Award.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community it serves, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The New Haven Barracks provides police coverage throughout Addison County, including primary law enforcement services in the towns of Addison, Bridport, Bristol Town, Cornwall, Ferrisburgh, Goshen, Leicester, Lincoln, Monkton, New Haven, Orwell, Panton, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham, Starksboro, Waltham, Weybridge and Whiting.

The field station also provides assistance as requested to the Addison County Sheriff’s Department; and the Bristol, Middlebury, and Vergennes police departments. The New Haven Barracks patrols 188 miles of state roads within Addison County.

Lt. Lozier’s predecessor is Capt. Matthew Daley, who was promoted to Troop A Commander. Lt. Lozier can be reached at the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or cory.lozier@vermont.gov. The effective date of the transfer is Oct. 11, 2020.

To find out more about the New Haven Field Station and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/newhaven.

- 30 -