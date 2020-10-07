Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Oct. 7, 2020

Serving Those Who Have Already Served

I am still reeling with inspiration from this past weekend. Not only did I get to address veterans at Operation Roaring River, I was also able to present a Senate Resolution to the citizens that support Charlie 22 Outdoors. When Scott Hettinger, Curtis King, A.J. Stock, J.D. Whitledge, Russ Wicklund and Matt Harenza realized that an alarming number of veterans committed suicide every day, they got busy putting their tagline, serving those who have already served, into action. Their ministry combats this behavioral health epidemic by providing an opportunity for veterans and their families to share stories, restore hope, deepen faith and connect to each other, God and nature. All of these outdoor adventures are free to veterans, so please consider getting involved or donating to this worthy, Webb City nonprofit by calling 417-437-7247 or emailing charlie22outdoors@gmail.com.

Senator White, the founders of Charlie 22 Outdoors and supporters kick-off Operation Roaring River.

Puttin’ on the Pink

As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and public health agencies, sports teams and national organizations around the country unite and don pink to support the campaign and end this malady. Statistics show that one in eight women will develop this invasive cancer, so please do your part to prevent the disease by encouraging all of the women in your life to support each other, perform monthly self-checks and schedule recommended mammograms.

Energy Bill Assistance Expanded Through Oct. 31

The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has expanded its payment assistance program through Oct. 31 for qualifying, low-income residents who are facing a disconnection of services or have had their power shut off. Besides the extended deadline, the qualifying income level has been raised to include Missourians who are at 150% of the federal poverty guideline, and an online option to make requests and submit supporting documentation has been added. The expansion is due in part to additional funding from the Department of Health and Senior Services to deal with the ancillary effects of COVID-19.

Joplin Area Catholic Schools Celebrate 135 Years

On Oct. 5, I had the honor of congratulating the Joplin Area Catholic Schools (JACS) system for 135 years of education in our southwest community and presenting a Senate Resolution to Sisters Joan Schwager and Julie Brandt. Founders Day marks the Oct. 4, 1885, establishment of the first Catholic school in Joplin by the Sisters of Mercy, and since that time, the system has grown to serve thousands of pupils in the four-state area. Sister Julie Brandt is the current director for JACS and oversees the operations at St. Mary’s Elementary School, St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School.

Sister Brandt, Sr. Schwager and Sen. White pose on Founders Day.