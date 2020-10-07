Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 28 to Close for Bridge Work over Thompson Run on Friday, October 9 in Jefferson County

Thompson Run is scheduled to be detoured on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and opened to traffic on Friday, October 16, 2020 by 6:00 PM. Some short-term daylight flagging will be performed when the detour is not in place.

The truck detour follows State Route 66 in New Bethlehem to Interstate 80 to Exit 78 (Sigel/Brookville) to State Route 28. The car detour follows State Route 949 to Corsica then State Route 322 to Brookville to State Route 28. 

Clearwater Construction will be completing the $1.8 million project. The benefit of the seven-day detours are to limit the impact to the traveling motorists by completing the work in a short and efficient timeframe. Work during the detour will be performed 24 hours a day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

