SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Lawsuit Filed Against Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)

Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN; XON); Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation ("Precigen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGEN; XON) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (Abadilla v. Precigen, Inc., No. 20-cv-069) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Precigen between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Precigen investors under the federal securities laws.Precigen Accused of Misleading ShareholdersThe Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 4, 2020.Precigen Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased Precigen securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

