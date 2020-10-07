Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Don't wait until the last minute to buy your license and tags

General any-weapon hunts start for deer in most units in the state on Oct. 10, and a variety of elk hunts will also be starting in October. Hunters are encouraged to buy their licenses and tags in advance to avoid a last-minute rush. 

Lines can be long at some vendors, especially at popular locations, including Fish and Game offices, and remember Covid precautions may slow things a bit. Also remember that if you decide to buy online,  it can take seven days for the tag to be mailed to you, so plan accordingly.

Fish and Game staff will always do their best to quickly help customers and get them on their way, and if hunters can make their purchases outside of peak times and in advance, that will help make things more smooth and efficient for everyone. 

