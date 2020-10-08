New Streaming Coronavirus Visual Learning Materials Available for Young Children
Streaming Video Helps Teachers and Students Avoid Coronavirus at School
This was a really fun and meaningful project as it used . . . crisis communication strategies to guide individuals and organizations through a myriad of different critical situations.”CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Streaming Coronavirus Visual Learning Materials Available for Young Children
— Dr. Rick Nida
(Chapel Hill, NC. Oct. 8, 2020). Authentic Strategic Partners today announced the release of two new visual streaming products that explain COVID-19 to young children. One online storybook, complete with compelling illustrations, engages pre-schoolers. The second streaming video, complete with learning exercises for teachers, captures attention about the pandemic in a fun and visual way for K-2 students. Both videos are available as video on demand (VOD) products through Vimeo.
The Adventures of Sue and Sam, Bugger Hunters: A Children’s Online Novel of Coronavirus, introduces “Buggers” that children need to be aware of, but not to fear. In the storybook, kids learn where to look for Buggers, how to avoid them, and ways to remain safe and healthy. Off to School Bugger Adventures – A Coronavirus Primer elevates understanding of the virus and creatively reinforces prevention strategies.
Lauren Ethel Rieth, noted watercolor artist, provided the illustrations for the works. Working from rural North Carolina, Ms. Rieth has illustrated a number of children’s books. Dr. Rick Nida, partner at Authentic Strategic Partners, is the author of both streaming products. He noted, “This was a really fun and meaningful project as it used all my skills gained through a career of providing crisis communication strategies to guide individuals and organizations through a myriad of different critical situations.”
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC. is a public relations consultancy with offices in Chesterfield, Missouri, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Its principals are Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., and Richard A. Nida, Ph.D. www.authenticstrategicpartners.com.
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC
1289 Fordham Blvd.
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Contact Information: Rick Nida at rick@authenticstrategicpartners.com or 910-524-6340
Richard Nida
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC
+1 910-524-6340
email us here