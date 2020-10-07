Homeless Not Toothless Founder, Dr. Jay Grossman, Set To Host Veteran's Event With UCLA Dental Sudents In Brentwood

Dr. Jay Grossman Dr. Jay Grossman and Associates Conierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year has uncovered many health care flaws in our system. Despite harsh times, however, there are several professionals giving back to communities in need amid the pandemic. To help aid those in need, Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry, Dr. Jay Grossman, will be celebrating a "Homeless Not Toothless" event in Brentwood, CA.

This Saturday, October 10, twenty UCLA students under the supervision of Prof Dr. Jay Grossman, a UCLA faculty dentist, will be providing dental care to homeless veterans and the underserved at no cost. As part of Dr. Jay Grossman's program, "Homeless Not Toothless", the students will be helping out these veterans that lack benefits and are in severe financial need.

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to Veterans, the homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles. HNT has provided more than $5 million in services with dozens of dental offices in the greater Los Angeles area contributing.

The Best of Los Angeles Award Winning Dentist- “Best Dentist - 2020” states, "I will be celebrating 10,000 days (over 28 yrs) of providing pro-bono dental services to veterans without benefits and the poor. I will be supervising UCLA dentists who are volunteering to help this needy population get the dental care they need."

After serving in the Navy during the Persian Gulf war, Dr. Grossman a former Lieutenant in the US Navy is helping those veterans get the dental care they need and deserve with the help of over 1000 volunteer dentists, assistants, and hygienists.

HNT has provided our 60,000 people pro-bono dental care since 1992 with dental services. HNT is grateful for the hundreds of foundations, private donors, and companies that have been essential to the survival of HNT.

The event will take place from 10 am - 2 pm, at 11980 San Vicente Blv Suite 507 Brentwood

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

