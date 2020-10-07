MnDOT District 8 seeks input on freight issues, needs and potential projects as part of freight planning process (Oct. 7, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 is looking for community input as part of the development of the District 8 freight plan. The online survey was launched on September 15, 2020 and MnDOT is looking for additional input. The District 8 Freight Plan Survey will be open for feedback until October 14, 2020.

MnDOT desires to provide a freight transportation system that attracts new businesses and enables others to maintain and grow their presence in southwest and west central Minnesota. The purpose of the freight plan is to provide a clear understanding of the freight system, how local industries use the system and better understand needs, issues and opportunities. This plan will help guide MnDOT District 8 policy and programming decisions.

For more information on the District 8 freight plan please visit the freight plan website or contact Lindsey Bruer, Planning Director, at 320-979-5534.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###