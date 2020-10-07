NSMA's Virtual Education Series Now "Paying It Forward, Paying It Back"
Interactive online discussions cover numerous sports and sports media topics
We believe this series has educated and continues to educate.... And by using sports media professionals as panelists, we and they are paying it forward and paying it back.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Media Association's continuing education series has a new name: Paying It Forward, Paying It Back.
— Dave Goren, NSMA Executive Director
The recurring series began when the pandemic steered the NSMA away from its 61st annual awards weekend that was scheduled for late June. Instead, executive director Dave Goren pivoted to providing more value for NSMA members, as well as students. The series is always free for NSMA members, and can be accessed free on a one-time basis for non-member media.
"Part of our dual mission is to provide a platform to connect students interested in a sports media career, as well as young professionals," Goren said. "We believe this series has educated and continues to educate, not only our students and young professionals, but also our veteran members. And by using sports media professionals as panelists, we and they are paying it forward and paying it back."
Among the subjects and panelists to date:
• How a Play-by-Play/Color Broadcast Team Works Together, with Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman
• Making it to the Majors, with Geoff Arnold, Noah Eagle, and Melanie Newman
• How to Become a Great Reporter, with Grace Raynor, David Teel, and Michael Wallace
• Covering Race and Racism in Sports, with Jay Harris, Lonnae O’Neal, and LaChina Robinson
• Going Remote, with Ben Leber, Ken Neal, and Tom Werme
• Coach, Media Relationships, with Mack Brown and Angelique Chengelis
• Maximizing Social Media, with Ryan McGee, Michael Russo, and Gail Sideman
• Starting Your Own Podcast, with Logan Anderson and Joel Godett.
There have also been individual conversations with NSMA Hall of Famers Gary Smith and Lesley Visser, sports talent agent Steve Herz, and Sports Broadcast Journal website creator David Halberstam.
On October 8, the series will feature “All About Attitude,” with freelance sportscaster Kelly Burke McMillin and Carolina Hurricanes’ television play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco discussing why staying positive is a key to making professional changes and job hunting.
The October 15 discussion will feature ESPN basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli and former US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar. They’ll tackle “Championing Women,” helping to educate sports media on issues facing women in sports.
Those interested in participating live in the Paying It Forward, Paying It Back series can register by clicking on the Events tab at nationalsportsmedia.org.
Recordings of the series are available on the National Sports Media Association YouTube channel.
The Paying It Forward, Paying It Back series is sponsored by Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
