Route 4035 Indiana Street Bridge To Reopen

PennDOT District 10 is announcing the reopening of State Route 4035 over the North Branch of Plum Creek. Indiana Street, in front of the Plumville firehall, will reopen by 5:00 p.m. October 7, 2020.

This work was part of a $1.30 million replacement project. Crews from Charles J. Merlo, Inc. conducted the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #