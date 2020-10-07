UV Safe is Using Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Units to Help Businesses Safely Reopen

IRVINE , CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Southern California based disinfection company who uses ultraviolet light as part of their disinfection process is helping businesses across the nation eliminate viruses and bacteria and to safely reopen during the pandemic.

UV Safe, based in Irvine, CA, was created in part to help fight COVID-19 by providing mobile, ultraviolet light disinfection units that have the ability to rapidly disinfect and eliminate pathogens without the use of harsh chemicals. Jason Faithful, owner and president of UV Safe says “disinfecting with UV light has been around for decades, most notably in the healthcare field in hospitals for its ability to eliminate 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria. They have been using this effective method to kill bacteria and viruses for many years. We saw the opportunity to bring mobile, much more affordable UV disinfection carts for small business and residential use.”

While a large, hospital style UV light disinfection unit can cost up to $125,000, UV Safe offers the same type of UV light disinfection in a smaller, much more affordable package. The benefits of using UV light to disinfect are plenty; it’s chemical free, meaning no harsh chemicals are used to disinfect. It’s hassle free, simply set the unit where you want to disinfect, plug it in and let the light do all the work. “Another great benefit to using our UV light carts is that UV light disinfects all by itself, so you’re not having to spend time spraying a chemical all over the place,” Jason says.

With the so-called “twindemic” on the horizon (a combination of COVID-19 and flu season), disinfection of high-touch areas will be of the utmost importance. “We live in an uncertain time right now, with cleaning and disinfection needs at an all-time high” says Jason. “People are worried, and we wanted to provide a way for them to feel safe and at ease in the current pandemic.” He continues, “Our UV lights are perfect for business owners who want to give their employees and customers an extra layer of protection."

“We have all types of clients coming from different sectors, including healthcare centers for their waiting rooms and patient rooms, daycare centers, gyms for their equipment, restaurants and office buildings who are using UV light to quickly disinfect the interior of elevators and conference rooms. Since UV disinfection is chemical free, the possibilities are almost endless,” he says.

Not only does UV Safe provide disinfection services for local businesses and residences throughout Southern California, they also sell a full line of UV disinfection lights and UV air purifiers and can ship around the world.

Interested individuals who want to learn more about UV Safe and their UV light disinfection products can visit their website at www.uvsafeoc.com.