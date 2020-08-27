California Disinfection Company Releases New Line of Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Products

UV Safe, LLC based in Irvine, CA, was created to help fight COVID-19 by providing ultraviolet light disinfection units that sterilize and eliminate pathogens

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Southern California based disinfection company using ultraviolet light as part of their disinfection process to help eliminate viruses, mold and bacteria has announced a new line of UV products to help combat the current pandemic.

UV Safe, LLC based in Irvine, CA, was created to help fight COVID-19 by providing mobile, ultraviolet light disinfection units that sterilize and eliminate pathogens. Jason Faithful, owner and president of UV Safe says “disinfecting UV light has been in use for decades, most notably in the healthcare field in hospitals for its ability to eliminate 99.9% of all viruses, mold and bacteria. We saw the opportunity to bring mobile, much more affordable UV disinfection carts to the masses.”

While a large, hospital-style UV light disinfection unit can run in the tens of thousands of dollars, UV Safe offers the same type of UV light disinfection in a much smaller, much more affordable package for small business and home use. The benefits of using UV light to disinfect are plenty: it’s chemical free, meaning no harsh chemicals are used to sanitize. It is hassle free: simply set the unit where you want to disinfect, plug it in and let it do all the work. “Another great benefit to using our UV light carts is that UV light disinfects all by itself, so you’re not having to get on your knees to scrub the surface,” Jason says.

UV Safe has been giving back to their community as well. They have performed free disinfection services for the elderly and those most susceptible to infections, to help mitigate the spread of highly contagious bacteria such as MRSA and C-diff.

“We live in an uncertain time right now, with cleaning and disinfection needs at an all time high,” says Jason. “People are worried, and we wanted to provide a way for them to feel more at ease with the current situation.” He continues, “these UV lights are perfect for business owners who want to give their employees and customers an extra layer of protection as cleaning alone doesn't go far enough to eliminate germs. We see a lot of interest coming from day care centers for children’s toys, gyms for the equipment, restaurants for the kitchen and car wash owners who are using the UV light to quickly disinfect the interior of their customer’s vehicles. The possibilities are almost endless,” he says.

Interested individuals who would like to learn more about UV Safe, LLC and their UV light products can visit their website at www.uvsafeoc.com.