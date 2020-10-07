FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 07, 2020

Over 100 to participate Saturday in fourth annual State Fire Marshal’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Last year’s event commemorating firefighters killed on 9/11 raised over $16,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports firefighters’ survivors

On Saturday, Oct. 10, more than 100 people will raise money for fallen firefighters’ survivors by climbing the stairs of Lincoln University’s Dwight T. Reed Stadium in Jefferson City. The event commemorates the 343 firefighters who died selflessly trying to save others during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A total of about 2,000 steps will be climbed during three trips to the top and around the stands of the stadium, to approximate the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.

The climb opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m. inside the stadium, 1180 Chestnut Street, Jefferson City, MO. At 8:46 a.m. – the time the first hijacked plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center – a bell will be struck and a moment of silence will be observed. Other events in the timeline of Sept. 11, 2001 will also be observed.

At 9:03 a.m., the time the second hijacked plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, climbers will begin ascending the stairs of the stadium.

In remembrance, climbers will wear lanyards with the names and photographs of each of the 343 firefighters who perished at the World Trade Center. Many of the climbers will be in full firefighting gear as they participate. The event is open to the public. Register or make a contributions at: www.mosfmstairclimb.org.

This year, the climb has been moved from its tradition location, inside the Jefferson Building, which home to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, to an outdoor location for the health and safety of the participants because of COVID-19. Social distancing will be observed throughout the event. Parking is available in the parking lot north of the stadium on Chestnut Street.

Saturday, Oct. 10

WHAT: Ceremony honoring Missouri fire fighters for contributions to public safety

WHO: State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

City of Jefferson Mayor Carrie Tergin

Supporting Heroes Executive Director Eric Johnson

Supporting Heroes State Director – Missouri Brian Zinanni

WHERE: Dwight T. Reed Stadium, Lincoln University, 1180 Chestnut Street, Jefferson City, Mo.

WHEN: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov