Judge Jaimie Goodman receives the endorsements of both Palm Beach County law enforcement organizations.

Jaimie Goodman Photo

Judge Jaimie Goodman

PBC PBA

Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association

FOP

Fraternal Order of Police

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) both endorse Judge Jaimie Goodman for Circuit Court Judge.

I am honored to receive the endorsement of the brave and hard working men and women of local law enforcement. They know I work hard every day to ensure equal justice for all.”
— Judge Jaimie Goodman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Jaimie Goodman, who finished in first place in a three-way race with for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 30 seat on August 18, is honored to receive the endorsements of both organizations for the general election.

With over 37 years of jury trial and courtroom experience, Judge Goodman, who has served as our Circuit Court Judge for the past 5 and a half years, brings a wealth of experience to the bench.

Judge Goodman’s jury trial experience enables him to ensure that all individuals who come before him receive equal justice.

And Judge Goodman has one of the best records in the Circuit Civil Division for managing caseloads.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the brave and hard working men and women of local law enforcement. They know I work hard every day to ensure equal justice for all,” said Judge Goodman.

For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.

Paid by Judge Jaimie Goodman for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Group 30.

Judge Jaimie Goodman receives the endorsements of both Palm Beach County law enforcement organizations.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

