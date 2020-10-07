Judge Jaimie Goodman receives the endorsements of both Palm Beach County law enforcement organizations.
The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) both endorse Judge Jaimie Goodman for Circuit Court Judge.
Judge Jaimie Goodman, who finished in first place in a three-way race with for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 30 seat on August 18, is honored to receive the endorsements of both organizations for the general election.
With over 37 years of jury trial and courtroom experience, Judge Goodman, who has served as our Circuit Court Judge for the past 5 and a half years, brings a wealth of experience to the bench.
Judge Goodman’s jury trial experience enables him to ensure that all individuals who come before him receive equal justice.
And Judge Goodman has one of the best records in the Circuit Civil Division for managing caseloads.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the brave and hard working men and women of local law enforcement. They know I work hard every day to ensure equal justice for all,” said Judge Goodman.
For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.
