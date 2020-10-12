Breath into Better Posture
Posture affects respiration; respiration affects posture--Reduce Stress
When at rest, our respiration slows and deepens. If we are in a state of chronic stress we may become so accustomed to shallow breathing that our bodies feel it’s normal.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever let out an audible sigh after a long stressful day? Maybe you’ve suddenly realized that you’re holding your breath. Calm and relaxed breathing has a major influence on the nervous system. During stress, respiration quickens and becomes shallow. When at rest, our respiration slows and deepens. If we are in a state of chronic stress we may become so accustomed to shallow breathing that our bodies feel it’s normal. One significant side effect of shallow breathing is a lack of diaphragmatic contraction.
— Sean O'Neill, Founder Portland Posture Clinic
The diaphragm is a large muscle that sits under your rib cage and contracts downward, creating space for the lungs to fill the thoracic cavity (rib cage), expanding with air. A weakened or underutilized diaphragm will lead to weak inhalation and shorter exhalation. When we exhale, our heart rate drops, and it rises on inhalation. Therefore, longer exhales can lower the heart rate and bring in a greater sense of calm. When the body is calm, the nervous system is in a state or rest/digest, and muscles become more willing to elongate. Tension dissipates and postural changes can start taking place.
PortlandPostureClinic.com pays particular attention to breathing and uses it to achieve more benefit from corrective exercise to alleviate pain and correct posture.
Corrective exercise therapy using The Egoscue Method can be effective with all ages and conditions ranging from chronic back pain, arthritis, neuropathy, shoulder impingement, plantar fasciitis, hammertoe, pinched nerve, stenosis, herniated disc, weak ankles, knee pain, neck pain, and many other issues. PortlandPostureClinic.com offers a free online assessment to get you started on a journey towards a pain free life.
