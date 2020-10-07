» News » 2020 » Weston Bend State Park creates family nature kits ...

Weston Bend State Park creates family nature kits with pick up beginning Oct. 24

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 7, 2020 – Nature is full of all kinds of exciting things, from wonderful wildflowers to majestic animals, to symphonies of birds. Every season is a great time to get outside and explore, but fall just might be the best time. Leaves begin to change color and drop from trees and the outside temperature is usually pleasant.

Weston Bend State Park introduces the ultimate nature kit for families looking to get outside and explore nature this fall. The FUN - Family Ultimate Nature kits include:

A publication with links to videos about owls, night hikes and spiders. An owl pellet and guide to help dissect and see what’s inside. How-to guides on fun fall activities and crafts. A word search and owl match up worksheet. Information about Weston Bend State Park.

Those interested can reserve a kit online by visiting mostateparks.com/park/weston-bend-state-park and follow the instructions listed. There is a limit of 300 total kits and a kit should be reserved for each child in the family.

Pick up will be at Weston Bend State Park on the following dates and times:

Oct. 24 - 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26 - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 - 3 to 6 p.m.

Weston Bend State Park is located on 16600 Highway 45 North, Weston. For more information about the event, call the park at 816-640-5443.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###