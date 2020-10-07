Impeccably-Designed Mallorca, Spain Seaside Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions with Imperial Properties

This gorgeous Mallorcan villa sits perched on a cliff overlooking Santa Ponsa Bay and the Mediterranean sea. Natural stone tile floors, arched doorways, and wood ceiling beams add artful touches to the contemporary Spanish interior. The spectacular scenery, enjoyed from every room in the villa, resembles a painting. Beyond the luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art home technology adds convenience and comfort. Enjoy the picturesque and spectacular sunsets from the expansive outdoor terrace with a glass of wine. Luxuriate in an infinity-edge pool that seems to blend into the ocean.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched on a cliff overlooking Santa Ponsa Bay and the Mediterranean Sea in Mallorca, Spain, Ca’n Zen will auction online via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties. Currently offered for €5.95 million, bidding will culminate 12 November via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re highly excited to be working with Concierge Auctions for the first time,” stated Kotrikadze. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to market the property on a global scale and bring a competitive field of bidders while affording our client the security of a deadline-driven sale. It’s a very powerful new way to get the result for us. And it is so great to start with Ca’n Zen, such a lovely top-level property, full of harmony, beauty, quality, and with the absolutely prime location.”

The spectacular scenery, enjoyed from every room in the villa, resembles a painting. Natural stone tile floors, arched doorways, wood ceiling beams add artful touches to the contemporary Spanish interior. Beyond the luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art home technology adds convenience and comfort. Expansive outdoor terraces and cliffside seating areas allow privacy and tranquillity amid a lush natural setting, and a sparkling infinity-edge pool seems to blend into the ocean. Other features include a tranquil master suite with a private balcony showcasing views of the Mediterranean Sea; a spa bath with two sinks and a soaking tub; an expertly-appointed chef’s kitchen; a glass-surrounded home office; arched doorways and wall space for large-scale art pieces; balconies on every level; and an arbour-covered dining pavilion and outdoor living room—all in proximity to luxury shopping and dining at Puerto Portals and just a short drive from three different marinas.

“Ca’n Zen was our vision of a Mediterranean retreat with contemporary accents and a Mallorquine style true to the island. We designed it to maximize the views of the open sea from every room and created a seamless indoor-outdoor transition throughout. As gardening is a personal passion for us, we created ours meant for wandering and with spaces for taking in the breathtaking views and spectacular sunsets. This house has truly been a sanctuary for us and as we move on to our next project, we hope it will afford a new family as much pleasure as we have been given,” stated the seller.

Mallorca is an island of ancient ruins, sheltered coves, and limestone cliffs, surrounded by the majestic Mediterranean and boasts over 300 days of sunshine each year. This Santa Ponsa villa is only a 20-minute drive from bustling Palma along the island’s southwestern coast. History abounds in Palma, with a Moorish royal palace and a 13th-century cathedral. There are several golf courses nearby, as well as the Santa Ponsa tennis courts—the same that host the Mallorca Open Tournament each year. The island has over 250 beaches to explore. Take a ferry or short flight to Ibiza for world-class revelry, or charter a private boat to soak up the sun and spectacular scenery.

Ca’n Zen is available for showings daily from 3-5PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

Concierge Auctions will also auction Villa Dulce, an Architectural Digest-featured project in Ibiza, Spain this month. Currently listed for €9.5 million, Villa Dulce will sell with No Reserve on 13-15th October in cooperation with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza and David Grad of Veri Mallorca.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

